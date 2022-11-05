I want to thank the East Oregonian for their article concerning Democratic control of Oregon in the Oct. 25, edition.
The article affirmed that Democrats in Oregon have what you called a "triad" — control over the executive, legislative and judicial branches of state government.
In The Federalist Papers No. 47, James Madison discussed the need for the separation of powers. He went on to say, when one party has control over all three branches it would be the definition of tyranny. That is exactly what we have in Oregon now. Instead of having a representative form of government, we have tyrannical form of government where a few can override the will of the people.
When the majority of Oregonians voted not to allow noncitizens to have drivers licenses, the legislators and governor overruled the will of the people and passed the bill anyway. Then attached the emergency clauses to the bill so the law could not be referred back to the people of Oregon. When the use of the emergency clause was challenged, the Oregon Supreme Court ruled that only the Legislature can define what constitutes an emergency.
The Democrats have used this mythology to overturn the corporate income tax, Measure 11 crime bill and numerous other bills supported by a majority of Oregonians. The only thing stopping total totalitarian rule over the masses is the Article IV, Section 12 of the Oregon constitution. It requires two-thirds of each house to have a quorum.
We need to save Oregon, vote no on Measure 113.
Joe Mesteth
Hermiston
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.