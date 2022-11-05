We have always carefully considered county commissioner candidates, and when Bill Elfering retired, we wanted someone from the Hermiston area. That area is different than my area with different needs.
We wanted someone from a business background, someone who did not have an elitist attitude but was approachable by all, someone who would be careful in spending the public dollar, who could research and understand all sides of issues and carefully weigh their decisions.
For those reasons, we support Cindy Timmons for county commissioner. The Milton-Freewater area is very different than Pendleton and Hermiston. Pendleton and Hermiston already have commissioners from their parts of the county. We support reelecting John Shafer, but this part of the county needs one, too.
Cindy is also very qualified in that she has a small business along with her husband, she has been a volunteer in the area, is very approachable, hard working and as a journalist her writings have proven she studies the issues and does her research. She is well educated, with a master's degree, but humble as a servant of the people should be, capable of making the tough decisions after careful examination of the issues.
We think she will make an excellent county commissioner.
Jess and Granella Thompson
Weston
