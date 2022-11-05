We have always carefully considered county commissioner candidates, and when Bill Elfering retired, we wanted someone from the Hermiston area. That area is different than my area with different needs.

We wanted someone from a business background, someone who did not have an elitist attitude but was approachable by all, someone who would be careful in spending the public dollar, who could research and understand all sides of issues and carefully weigh their decisions.

