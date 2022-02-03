Recently, we have been introduced to a familiar concept, using somewhat unfamiliar and new terminology — weaving the fabric of community (David Brooks, "The Second Mountain").
Those actions, policies, ideas, conversations that contribute positively to the development of community are said to "weave the fabric" of community. Those that have damaging effects "tear or rend the fabric" of community. The purpose of this letter is to highlight some of the downtown businesses that we have observed weaving the fabric of community here in Pendleton in recent months.
There are many downtown business owners who have spent years, even decades, helping weave the fabric of community. Carol Hanks and Ken Schulberg, and now, son, Addison, owners of Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co. have created a warm, inclusive and welcoming atmosphere for more than 40 years.
Jennifer Keaton carries on the legacy of Cimmiyotti's, providing beautiful food in a historic venue. Joe's Fiesta has expanded his unique establishment, offering sidewalk dining along with music to stroll Main Street by. Dawn Alderman consistently creates the most extraordinary windowscapes, with unique offerings and creative displays.
Zimmerman's Hardware has had a strong and consistent presence on Main Street for four generations (the fifth generation is now in training). "Newcomers," such Moe Pho and New York Clothiers add to the vitality of our downtown.
So, to those downtown business owners who shovel the sidewalks and decorate your windows and keep your lights on and doors open, even during this pandemic, thank you for weaving the fabric of community in our little town.
We love our downtown. We visit it often. We eat in the restaurants and shop in the retail establishments — especially Zimmerman's — and we are extraordinarily thankful to those who do their part.
Kathy Beck and Wes Duchek
Pendleton
