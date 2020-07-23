Congratulations Umatilla County, you've managed to make us number one in Oregon for cases per 10,000 residents for the virus.
How was this done? It's easy to see. Just look out your car window when you drive down the road, or go into a business and see people that still refuse to wear a mask.
Frankly, if you don't want to wear a mask, stay the heck out of the public, period. While I am seeing more people wear masks, I still see people who think they are "above" such things. Well, here's a clue: If you're "above" such things, you stand a better chance of being "below," period.
I hate wearing a mask, just like everyone else, but I do — and I do so to protect myself and others. Is it perfect? No. But it certainly beats running around like the south end of a northbound horse by not wearing one. Masks, distancing, they are not required to annoy you, they are trying to protect you.
Frankly, it's embarrassing to me to be a resident of the worst county in Oregon for the virus. Especially when a little common sense and respect for your fellow people could easily have prevented this. But I can recall passing by a local major business and it wasn't 9 out of 10 wearing masks, it was at best 1 in 10, and now it has come home to roost.
Don't like what I said, prove me wrong. You can't do it. We're No. 1.
Mark Severson
Hermiston
