As many know, I have been a skeptic on COVID-19 since its outbreak in the U.S. in March. What I don't understand, and what nobody is willing to explain to me, is how you can test positive for the virus and have no symptoms? That doesn't sound logical to me.
If you think that closing down Main Street again is a good idea, then answer this question: A. Do you own a business? Yes or No. If you answered yes, then explain to me and the other readers of this letter how you propose to survive shut down? If you answered no, that you don't own a business, then answer this question: Could it be that the percent of error in testing is the same in Oregon as it is in the Connecticut study, where they found 65% of the positive test results were false positive?
If you think like I do, and want an independent lab to do a representative sampling and see what the percentage of positive vs. negative results they find, tell the governor to ask for independent verification of these new test cases. What little of my statistics and probability college class I remember leads me to say that Connecticut is not an anomaly.
When MSN and AP both report that 90 out of 144 positive tests were wrong, then it's not fake news and all states should be suspicious of any test results showing that COVID is out of control in their state or in a county.
Barbara Wright
Pendleton
