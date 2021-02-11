What has happened to the Republican Party? We used to have a two-party system of government. These were equal in that they wanted a democratic form of government that would be best for all the people, although they might disagree on the best policies to accomplish it.
Now, there is a party that seems willing to overthrow our democratic government in favor of something new.
Our recent election has been legally challenged more than 60 times, requiring multiple recounts, audits and unsubstantiated claims of fraud. The only instance of intentional illegal voting was by some supporters in Pennsylvania of the former president. This did not stop Trump from urging his supporters to gather at the White House on Jan. 6 with the statement “It’s going to be wild.” After gathering his rally, he then directed them to the U.S. Capitol building to fight for their government.
Fight they did. Broke into the building by breaking doors, broke glass, ransacked offices and Senate and House chambers, defecated and urinated in the halls of our Capitol while searching for congressional men and women, as well as Vice President Pence to do “God knows what” had they found them. Six people lost their lives, which were attributed to this rampage, including a Capitol policeman who was beaten to death. This was all done while carrying and waving the American flag.
Now, this party seems to have chosen Marjorie Taylor-Green as their standard bearer. She is a gun-toting woman who believes what she reads in extreme-right social media rhetoric, including QAnon, an extreme-right conspiracy theory site. This woman has personally threatened congressional men and women with violence.
This is not rational. Is this a political party that would not accept the results of a legal election, or is it a rioting mob? How can a moderate, conservative voter continue to support this sick, hate-filled remnant of the Republican Party, and where should they turn for those who share their values?
David Ebbert
Enterprise
