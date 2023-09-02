Let's get it straight, as an American, I am so tired of being polite and silent regarding the tyranny that has taken over our beloved America.
I especially take offense to being called a “deplorable,” and the new label by Ron DeSantis that the Republicans who support Trump and stand for President Trump are called “listless vessels.” I’m not the only American that is fed up.
Fed up means the following:
The Green New Deal and the socialists who credit it. The attack on our fossil energy fuel industry, open borders, human trafficking, fentanyl that is flooding our country, illegal immigration, critical race theory, boys competing in girls’ sports, the liberal media, Twitter, Facebook, Google and YouTube from blocking conservative speech, government and universities censoring conservative thought, canceling debates and rewriting history, corruption in the FBI, and homeland security, the CIA, and the FISA court, mask mandates, vaccine mandates the CDC, NIA, NSA, and WHO. Misinformation campaign surrounding COVID-19, Anthony Fauci, elite politicians in D.C., and the elites getting rich while the middle class falls further behind yearly. I’m fed up with a puppet President Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats/Republican RINOs who don’t have a spine. We have no supportive law enforcement, by the liberal attorney general, no accountability. As a grandmother, I don’t like the woke movement and the effect it has on our children in school.
I’m especially fed up with the Jan. 6 commission and those people who think they can gaslight us; along with Liz Chenny. I don’t want a tyranny constitution from the Democrat's plan.
The Democrat elites and the dark deep state are purging America every day. I don’t want to be controlled by our government. We are Americans and it is time to start acting like it. We can’t wait for November 2024 to vote; so, you need to go to school board meetings and demand action from your county, state and national representative, by calling or writing to them. Stay alert regarding the legislative bills that your state wants to pass. You can go to Oregon Ballotpedia or Oregon Legislature.com, and you can join your county Republicans.
