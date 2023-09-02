Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

Let's get it straight, as an American, I am so tired of being polite and silent regarding the tyranny that has taken over our beloved America.

I especially take offense to being called a “deplorable,” and the new label by Ron DeSantis that the Republicans who support Trump and stand for President Trump are called “listless vessels.” I’m not the only American that is fed up.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.