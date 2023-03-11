One must ask themselves what the motivating factor is for Equity on Fire, an advocacy group based in Los Angeles, California, to suddenly have such an invested concern with the small, rural, volunteer fire district in Eastern Oregon.
I have served on the board for 25 years, and Mr. Brian Hemphill has volunteered for the district even longer. This past summer is the first time anybody has questioned his ability to serve. The board is aware of Mr. Hemphill’s past and has thoroughly vetted his ability to be a volunteer firefighter within the district. As a result, he does not participate in emergency medical services. No state or federal statutes prohibit Mr. Hemphill from volunteering as a firefighter.
Furthermore, there is nothing within the Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District policies prohibiting him from volunteering or holding his position given his years of service. As a board, we have periodically confirmed this over the years to ensure all rules and regulations are followed. Mr. Hemphill’s knowledge of the district and his experience with wildland firefighting are invaluable assets to the district and our community.
As the highest-ranking volunteer, a position given to him by prior chiefs and current volunteers, not board members, Mr. Hemphill was asked to maintain activities for a couple of weeks while the board worked to secure the assistance of the Pendleton Fire Department for administrative services. It has been claimed that while Mr. Hemphill was asked to maintain activities, he simultaneously garnished the wages of fellow staff members by removing them from work schedules. This is not an accurate accusation. In reality, the department received a state grant during our peak fire season, allowing us to maintain personnel at the station. Unfortunately, this grant expired in the fall, and we were not budgeted to continue staffing the district to the same capacity, aside from being able to answer active calls. Therefore, hours had to be cut back to accommodate the new financial situation at hand. Still, this was not at the discretion of Mr. Hemphill or a result of his presence as a volunteer firefighter.
As a board, we always aim to provide the best fire and emergency medical services to the community we serve. Additionally, our mission is to provide training and personal protection to our volunteers, keeping them safe while serving the Pilot Rock area. Finally, we have always appreciated the support from the citizens within the district and strive to maintain that positive relationship.
Tim Weinke
Chair, Pilot Rock Fire Department Board
