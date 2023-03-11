Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

One must ask themselves what the motivating factor is for Equity on Fire, an advocacy group based in Los Angeles, California, to suddenly have such an invested concern with the small, rural, volunteer fire district in Eastern Oregon.

I have served on the board for 25 years, and Mr. Brian Hemphill has volunteered for the district even longer. This past summer is the first time anybody has questioned his ability to serve. The board is aware of Mr. Hemphill’s past and has thoroughly vetted his ability to be a volunteer firefighter within the district. As a result, he does not participate in emergency medical services. No state or federal statutes prohibit Mr. Hemphill from volunteering as a firefighter.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.