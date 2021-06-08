My life psychology has always been “Plant a seed or perspective and then watch to see how it grows.” I personally believe a state policy and/or regulation should be positive for all concerned, both rural and urban. Let’s stop and look at the topic of predator controls from a broad sense.
One only has to review past statewide votes to observe who is supporting policy for introducing wolves back into our state. I remember a statewide vote to protect bears and cougars. Where did that support come from? Now I wonder how the urban folks would vote for bears, cougars and wolves being reintroduced in their backyards?
Statewide legislation and regulations affect all Oregonians, right? Therefore, shouldn’t those wild creatures be released evenly statewide? Yes, a really wild (pardon the pun) idea but what is fair for the goose should be fair for the gander. There are many semi-rural areas in the Interstate 5 corridor that would be ideal for all three species. After all, years ago they roamed all across the land that now is the state of Oregon.
Ken Parsons
La Grande
