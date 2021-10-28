I read your opinion concerning illegal marijuana grow operation ("State of Oregon created its illegal pot crisis, now it needs to stop it," Thursday, Oct. 21) and as I read the editorial, I could not help to wonder what kind of help these beleaguered counties are expecting from Gov. Kate Brown.
Oregon is the first state in the union to decriminalize heroin, MDMA, methamphetamine, LSD, psilocybin, methadone, oxycodone and cocaine. It's not like you are going to go down to your local drug store and ask the pharmacist for a gram of methamphetamine or 40 hits of LSD.
The only way to acquire these drugs is through the illegal means. So, if the state of Oregon condones the sale of heroin, meth and other illicit drugs through drug cartels, what kind of assistance are you expecting from Brown?
Marijuana is more of a socially accepted drug. You can grow it for your personal use or buy from a licensed distributer. I just think the only avenue that will get Salem involved is the loss of tax revenue. I don't even know if that is enough because they do not collect taxes from the cartels selling the other illegal drugs. Just my thoughts.
Joe Mesteth
Hermiston
