Max Denning's article (“The Urban-Rural Divide...”) in the La Grande Observer was bleak about the prospects of Oregonians ever coming together in a meaningful way. What unites Oregonians today is mostly the Ducks, Beavers and Trail Blazers. Divides similar to Oregon's are readily seen in other states, even the nation. Charles Murray was prescient in describing the nation as coming apart.
So Eastern Oregon will become more diverse, more tied to technological advances, making it more similar to Portland. I doubt if most Eastern Oregonians regard becoming more like Portland as beneficial. Maybe Portland should become more like the unwashed out here in the wilderness.
What do the authors cited mean by “diverse”? What sort of technological advances are they referring to? They mention a rural economic revitalization, brought about by state government, as a way to make Oregon less divided. But that assumes that the divide is economic rather than cultural.
Years ago, the saying was “Don't Californicate Oregon.” Well, that horse left the barn a long time ago. Factors that led to the current dystopia that is California are easily seen in Oregon, but the authors cited make no mention of them.
At some point the middle class and some of the upper class will be leaving coastal and urban Oregon in significant numbers, moving to Eastern Oregon or (more likely) states with more hospitable economic, cultural and quality of life climates. Which of course would leave a pretty much seamless state from the Columbia River to San Diego.
Steve Boe
Ukiah
