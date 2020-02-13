What actions do Sen. Bill Hansell and Rep. Greg Barreto think should be taken, either in the state Legislature or by vote of Oregon electors, to slow the human contribution to rapid climate change? I believe they both acknowledge that climate change is real and that human activity is making significant contributions to it.
They must recognize that the effects of climate change are all around us: increased flooding; larger and more frequent wildfires; hotter summers and shifting rain/snow patterns. They see the negative impacts those changes are having on agriculture and on Eastern Oregon communities.
Surely they recognize that something must be done, now. They have told us in considerable detail why they think the current draft legislation is not effective, will damage or eliminate the livelihoods of many of us, shouldn’t be offered now. But what do they think should be done?
We need our state legislators to lead! We need them to help us be part of the solution!
Lindsay Winsor
Milton-Freewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.