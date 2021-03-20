Fuel has raised 50 days out of the last 54 days. Oil futures are starting to raise to $100 a barrel. The world runs on oil; with the rise of fuel every consumer good will also rise. Yet, the liberals want to eliminate oil. Just what are we to use to lubricate our mighty wind turbines? Each turbine has 80 gallons of oil in a generator.
Our border is now overrun with, shall I dare say it, illegal people. So much for a sovereign nation.
The math that may now be taught in Oregon will not one produce one engineer, physicist, chemist or accountant. The rest of the world will teach math as an exact science, so our forementioned will come from foreigners.
Governor Kate Brown proposes mandatory vaccinations and wearing a mask. If we have mandatory vaccination and I refuse to obtain one, will I go vaccine prison? So long life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. By the way, Oregon is third last in the vaccine rollout.
The new recreation center for the homeless will only attract more. What those poor individuals need is a purpose in life, which will not be given to them. Who will pay the taxes, water, and electric bill on the homeless motel?
On Pendleton canceling culture, Pendleton is named after Colonel Pendleton. One might want to look him up. He did many great things: He created the civil servant structure for America, but he also convinced Andrew Jackson to have slaves sent back to the South after they made it to the free states to become free. They were sent back.
If anyone can remember the French Revolution, all hell will soon break out. The Roman empire fell because of, get ready for this, morals, taxes, and too many slaves. Once the bar is lowered it is difficult to raise the bar up again. Most of the immigrants work for less, likewise foreign labor, which would make them slaves to my way of thinking. Ask the businesses why they want foreign labor — could it be for greater profits for them? I suspect so.
We are losing our great republic.
Roesch Kishpaugh
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.