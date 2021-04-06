Serving on the Umatilla Electric Cooperative Board of Directors is not a glamorous job. But it’s an important one.
Bryan Wolfe and the other directors have helped find the opportunities hidden within a challenging year. Our region has felt the effects of the COVID-19 and the UEC board has responded by making sure members have utilities and financial assistance, creating a business-friendly environment, and keeping electric rates low.
True leadership is tested during an emergency, and Bryan has shown his character and ability as he has helped guide UEC through 2020. As we recover from this difficult year, we need leaders like Bryan to continue to put the needs of the community first and find creative ways to serve members.
Please join me in voting for Bryan Wolfe for Umatilla Electric Cooperative District 3 director.
Steve Wallace
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.