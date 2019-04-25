For 99.99% of Americans, when Korea is mentioned they say, "Oh yah, my uncle or father or brother fought in Korea in 1953 or in 1950." They never say, "My father or uncle or brother fought in Korea during the Vietnam War," because the American public never knew how dangerous it was in Korea nor how cold and wet and miserable our troops were during the time when young men and women were going to Vietnam and coming home shot up, suffering PTSD or a traumatic brain injury and would never be the same.
Nobody will ever know what the parents of those young men and women who were killed while serving in South Korea, who got killed in an ambush or killed when their plane went down, were told about how they died. Almost certainly it wasn't the truth, that they were killed from being ambushed by enemy forces.
Vets who served in Korea during the Vietnam War faced another challenge when they got older and needed help. They had no way of proving that they got hurt or that their cancer, diabetes or heart condition was caused by toxic chemical exposure because when they wrote for their 201 files they were sorely disappointed at what they got.
Furthermore when they wrote for After Action Review Reports or for the records of where what was sprayed, they got nothing back because the records weren't where they were supposed to be. Sound familiar? Well it should, because if you want to hide the fact that you did something or something happened, you either keep them hidden away where nobody can get them or you simply shred them so no one's the wiser.
What I want to know is where the money went to compensate these vets with no records? Congress gave it to DoD in the early 1980s; what did they do with it?
It is time, since we have a slew of new congressmen and senators, that we demand that they initiate an investigation into where the money went and why it wasn't used for the purpose it was appropriated for. We all know it's the money game and it's who's going to blink first, the vet or the government, and some of the vets at hearing that records they know were made are not available are talking about a class action lawsuit to bring this out in the open.
Barbara Ann Wright Dunagan
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.