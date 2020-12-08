It has come to my attention that we now have two kings and one queen on the West Coast. Our queen has deprived us freedom of religion, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. She can not decide on which science to follow. She has acted without legislative approval on many of her mandates.
I have a notion that all those who believe in liberty should declare all the property they own or rent an autonomous zone. One could also have a sanctuary zone. If it is good enough for Antifa, it should be good enough for all.
One last thought: Maybe Joshua Walker should check his ancestry to see if he has any family history during the Civil War who may have fought on the Confederate side and died in any of those horrific battles. Look to see if any are buried on those fields. Then he should go and desecrate the tombs.
I have been to Gettysburg. I had family that fought on both sides, some members from the same family, splintering them. After the war, they reunited.
Ignoring history will repeat it.
Roesch Kishpaugh
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.