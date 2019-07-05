As I sit here watching asphalt trucks go up my street, I start wondering what the residents of Byers, Despain, Third Street, and other needful streets would think if they knew that a street that was not as needy was seen to before aforementioned streets. But all they have to know is this work is being done on Bob Patterson's street: a new water main and paving over past two budget cycles.
I know our director of public works will have a good answer why his block should be a greater priority than Byers or other more needy streets. Just ask him what street is next: Northwest Eighth between Furnish and Gilliam? Rob Corbett's street. Just wondering. Our government at work.
Larry Platek
Pendleton
