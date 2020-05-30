On the road between Interstate 84 Exit 193 and Echo, there is a house on the old Bottger place with a sad, sagging roof that pleads to be picturesque.
On the same highway, there is a car parked close that has been there for two-plus months. Like that ancient house, day by day things happen to it — the windows smashed in, the code sign in the window gone — an eyesore.
Who should take care of the vehicle? Oregon Department of Transportation? Oregon State Police? Umatilla County? The closest farmer? The nearest city, Echo? Is this one of those “dropped between the jurisdictions” cases?
OK, somebody flip a coin and take responsibility, and remove it.
Don Reese
Echo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.