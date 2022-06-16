In an emergency, it’s all hands on deck. For our city hall, residents expect nothing less. In a recent “emergency” meeting of the Pendleton Development Commission, the mayor forced a vote for the approval of a $500,000 grant request by an individual with a plan to renovate the Marigold Hotel. Though not all the commission members were present for this “emergency” meeting, there was a quorum, and the motion passed even though the applicant didn’t actually own the building nor were proper procedures followed for submitting the request.
The PDC Advisory Committee, the reviewing agency for PDC grant requests, had decided to recommend that future grants be suspended until 2023. Some applicants had already been informed by Charles Denight that all new grants would be considered on a first come first served basis while funds were available. Others were told their requests would be delayed until the following year due to the dire financial situation facing the PDC. It’s been speculated that the “emergency” was actually a ploy to circumvent established procedure and was based on an unsubstantiated claim that the Marigold would be converted into a homeless shelter.
The demolition grant given to the Roundup Association, some $73,000, was another matter. The Grants Committee was prepared to deny that request because it exceeded the $50,000 maximum. It also didn’t meet the required criterion for a demo grant. PDC funding was also just plain tapped out. Additionally, they had decided that grants would no longer be approved for applicants that already had sufficient resources to complete their project. Both the Mayor, a Roundup Board member and Charles Denight chose to disregard committee recommendations and the request was approved.
The PDC Advisory and Urban Renewal Grants Committees were established as the cornerstone for community involvement in awarding PDC grants. The city manager, Robb Corbett, is supposed to be the executive director of the PDC, but evidently that’s on paper only. Who’s really calling the shots? Charles Denight? The Mayor? By ignoring those committee decisions, they have essentially excluded any public input. The very public they are sworn to serve. Some members of the Grants Committee, to show their disdain, have chosen to resign. It’s rumored that the city manager, not wanting to step on any toes, is hoping the whole issue will soon blow over.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
