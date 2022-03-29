It’s sad and fascinating to watch he tragedy in Ukraine as it unfolds. This is a clear and unjustified war and the world knows it. The outpouring of support is commensurate with the war crimes committed by Putin.
What bothers me is the toned-down response in the multiple and equally egregious attacks Israel has perpetrated in recent years (most recently in Gaza during the pandemic) — there are very similar parallels. Yet, the outpouring of support and attention to the crisis is nowhere near what we’re seeing in Ukraine (no company is pulling out of Israel).
To add insult to injury there is an influx of Ukrainian Jewish refugees to the state of Israel. There is a fear of that many of these refugees will move to the settlements in the Occupied Territories, which many countries consider them illegal.
Any criticism of Israel is immediately (and erroneously) branded as anti-Semitic thus giving way to carte blanche and full military and economic support. This is morally wrong and puts the U.S. on the wrong side of history on this one.
Our citizens need to learn more about this conflict, and media outlets need to be bold and not cower to the threats of being slandered as anti-Semitic. One great way to educate oneself is to visit the various Jewish activism sites to see a different perspective (www.btselem.org or www.jvp.com are a good start).
Rich Nasser
Bend
