At Tuesday's Pendleton City Council meeting, councilors voted unanimously to approve a loan agreement between the city and the state of Oregon for $2.6M to build another 18,000-square-foot hangar, as reported in the East Oregonian ("Pendleton Takes Out $2.6M Loan for a New Hanger," Feb. 20, 2019). This article explains that the city has a letter of commitment from a company called PAEISR to lease the new hangar once it is completed.
Who is PAE? Pacific Architects and Engineers Inc. is an American company, based in Falls Church, Virginia, started in 1955 to provide critical services rebuilding parts of Asia after WWII. They employ more than 20,000 people all over the world.
They have many divisions, one of which is PAEISR, which manufactures the Resolute Eagle UAS, a long endurance Group 3 drone. PAEISR is supporting a U.S. Navy contract. They have also partnered with the Pendleton UAS Test Range and NASA to conduct a UAS Traffic Management demonstration in the summer of 2020. PAEISR arrived at the Pendleton UAS Range in 2016 and have recently named Pendleton as their West Coast Base of Operations, based on range capabilities and the level of support they have received from range staff and the community. PAEISR is conducting UAS final assembly, production acceptance flight testing, and crew training at the range. They employ more than 30 people with numerous positions waiting to be filled and are leasing a large city-owned hangar that has sat vacant for a number of years.
Why should we be willing to build this new hangar? The Pendleton UAS Test Range was selected from several ranges around the country because of the unique characteristics of the airfield and the community. The ability to work with the company to help them expand strengthens our ability to keep secure the companies permanent presence in the community, add family wage jobs in Pendleton, and increase revenue for the airport.
When will private investment begin and public investment end? We feel that we will eventually build up enough activity and clientele that private investment will happen. We have had discussions with private parties who were willing to build hangars, but wanted the city to provide guarantee that if the hangars sat empty the city would pay the debt.
Up until the years ago, we were a completely unknown commodity in the aerospace industry. But that is changing rapidly.
Robb Corbett
City Manager, Pendleton
