In September 2019, I traveled to El Paso, Texas, as part of a delegation from the National Association of Counties Immigration Task Force. The trip was arranged in the wake of concerns about issues at the border and our hosts included Homeland Security, the Border Patrol, the El Paso County Board of Commissioners, as well as Mexican state officials.
We visited the actual border crossing, accompanied the border patrol to the banks of the Rio Grande River where we witnessed several apprehensions, and followed the individuals apprehended to a federal processing center. We also visited holding facilities in Juarez. I was permitted to photograph everything we saw. I was deeply moved as I learned about conditions of violence and poverty that would cause fellow human beings to travel 3,000 miles with only a few personal items.
Following my return, I subsequently published three articles about my experiences and observations and also shared pictures of refugees on both sides of the border. We were given full and total access to every inch of the federal facilities and the opportunity to mingle with refugees and see the conditions they were experiencing. That access included all facilities holding migrant children.
As we consider immigration policy, particularly in the midst of a pandemic, it is an issue that should be considered thoughtfully and openly, as well as devoid of political manifestations.
If there is no crisis at the border and no sudden influx of individuals coming north, then I wonder why the secrecy and why the ban on media access? And, if thousands of unaccompanied minors are being treated in a fair, safe and humane manner, why hide it or pretend something of this magnitude isn’t happening?
George Murdock
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.