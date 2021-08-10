Ads for new products often proclaim “New Scientific Breakthrough.” We are very science-oriented.
So why do some refuse to protect their lives and loved ones by taking scientifically proven COVID-19 vaccination, even while our hospitals are overwhelmed with sick and dying unvaccinated COVID-19 delta patients?
When the brand-new Salk polio vaccine was released in 1955, almost all Americans rushed to receive it. Result: Today, America is polio free.
When DPT shots were introduced, protecting us against deadly diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough) and tetanus, vast majorities signed up for the shots, largely eliminating these diseases.
So why the stubborn resistance by a few against COVID-19 protection? Who advises us not to save our lives by taking this scientific marvel?
No real medical group downplays COVID-19; medical establishments beg us to save ourselves. They are overwhelmed with unvaccinated patients.
Our president and federal government spend vast sums to support and distribute vaccines and information on COVID-19.
So who badmouths the shots? Dishonest politicians gain support from fearful, uninformed constituents by broadcasting propaganda: “The shots contain microchips, which turn us into zombies.” “Alien invaders, or sinister secret groups, infect us with the shots.”
Your answer to this deadly propaganda? For medical advice, do not ask a politician; ask any doctor or medical professional.
If you feel that doctors and nurses are part of a vast conspiracy against you, see a psychiatrist for help.
Allan Smyth
Prineville
