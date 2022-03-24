There are several reasons we left Idaho. Both my husband and I grew up in north Idaho and as children, it was idyllic.
Once we became adults and parents, we realized that Idaho was not for us. With a sales tax on everything and an income tax, we were left with budget issues. The schools were substandard and the roads were impossible once you were off the interstate. Part of Highway 200 in Bonner County actually has cliffs that ice over and the ice hangs over the westbound lane. Once it starts to melt, there are huge ice chunks to dodge and several people have died by going into the Clark Fork River.
The rallying cry during our lives in Idaho was "lets break away from Idaho and form a new state with eastern Washington and western Montana." It was apparent the Legislature in Boise often forgot there was a northern Idaho, or central western Idaho or eastern Idaho as the new laws pertained to the Boise-metro area and other southern Idaho counties.
If anyone wishes to become Idaho citizens by seceding from Oregon, we suggest they talk to rural Idahoans and listen to their concerns about being in Idaho. I doubt if anything would be different from what is here except you would have to pay a sales tax on all you purchase and your roads would disintegrate even further.
As for the schools, well, we pulled our children out and moved to Montana before finding our way to Oregon.
Ed and Melissa Dunn
Irrigon
