A major battle is brewing over the future of wildlife management in Oregon and Washington along with other Western states. It has festered for a long time but is spilling over in state legislatures, state wildlife agencies, hunting organizations and the general public.
Colville, Washington, has been the recent hot spot for controversy as elk and whitetail numbers decline. Hunters blame this on increased numbers of mountain lions and wolves that come closer to towns with declining deer populations.
The Washington State Fish and Game staff met recently in Colville. There was a collision of groups such as the Northwest Washington Wildlife Group versus Washington Wildlife First. WWF claims more wolves and lions are indications of a healthy ecosystem.
Pro-hunt groups and many ranchers strongly disagree. The trouble is the nine-member Washington Wildlife Commission is overloaded with anti-hunting beliefs. It doesn't care if deer numbers are declining. The commission wants to "emphasize the intrinsic value of individual animals and healthy ecosystems." It intends to deemphasize hunting as a management tool and devote more resources to non-hunted species and fish.
In March, the appointment of "preservationist" commissioners resulted in a 5-4 majority. They successfully closed the Washington spring bear hunt season despite recommendation from their wildlife biologists that this hunt was sustainable.
In Nevada, Tony Wasley, director of Nevada Department of Wildlife, said less than 3% of Nevada citizens hunt. Only 8% of the species they legally manage are pursued by hunters. So he wants to know how to get money from the other 97% of Nevada citizens to take care of the other 92% of the species they manage. He said it can't be done with hunters alone.
Jim Heffelinger, wildlife science coordinator for Arizona Fish and Game, said, "The majority of the public wants large carnivores restored to the landscape, and it would be a huge mistake if hunters positioned themselves on the opposite side of that overwhelming desire. Hunters have to be willing to give up some cow tags in the name of large carnivore restoration."
Kevin Bixby, executive director of Wildlife For All, said, "Ultimately, hunters are not really necessary to manage wildlife. Predators should be considered the primary wildlife management tool."
This battle is far from over and will get worse as tags are harder to get, license and tag fees keep going up, deer and elk populations continue to decline. If you love to hunt, face the fact that you are in danger of losing hunting altogether. You better speak up and be heard before it's too late.
David Burns
Irrigon
