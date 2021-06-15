At EDP Renewables North America, we celebrate Oregon’s progress in becoming a leading state for renewable energy. To reach our environmental and economic goals, we must build a sustainable economy for our state, which is precisely why Global Wind Day is important to our future, and why the Rattlesnake Road and Wheat Field Wind Farms are living examples of this celebration.
Thanks to a dedicated effort alongside local communities, landowners and business leaders, EDPR NA’s Rattlesnake Road and Wheat Field Wind Farms have successfully provided clean energy for over a decade. Since the turbines were commissioned in 2008, more than $23.3 million has been spent within 50 miles of the wind farms and put back into the local economy. The projects created more than 100 jobs during construction and 26 full-time positions to support the operations and maintenance of the wind farms.
Along with saving critical resources, these two projects have brought over $20 million in local spending to the area and over $23 million in payments to local governments, supporting roads, schools, and public safety. Our projects are flourishing thanks to communities around us, and we value their support over the past decade.
While we have seen progress with our projects, building a sustainable future has become more urgent with each passing year. Through the clean power the Rattlesnake Road and Wheat Field Wind Farms produce, we can continue to create an economy that protects our planet while generating new jobs and opportunities for all Oregonians.
Jarod Wizner
Arlington
