I am writing to express my support for Commissioners Melissa Lindsay and Jim Doherty. I was the Juvenile Department director under their direct supervision.
Mrs. Lindsay and Mr. Doherty work tirelessly at bringing good to Morrow County. They are fair and always were supportive and genuinely involved in all departments, which is not normal for county commissioners.
This recall effort appears to be vindictive in nature. The Morrow County citizens elected these officials to make tough decisions, which they have done, some more difficult than others, but their leadership, vision and compassion for their duties should not be in question.
Mrs. Lindsay was very interested in the juvenile system and supported our work. Mr. Doherty's work both at the state and federal levels has been highly beneficial for the citizens of Morrow County. Both are dedicated to serving their constituents, the citizens of Morrow County.
I strongly urge the voters of Morrow County to support Melissa Lindsay and Jim Doherty. Without their leadership and drive, Morrow County will suffer.
Thomas Meier
Former Morrow County Juvenile Department director
Pendleton
