In response to Bill Aney's recent column, Idaho bear and cat numbers are kept in balance by sportsmen. Goals are set by the Fish & Game department, maintaining balanced populations of both. Wolves, however, are another matter.
Man has brought about extinction of species, but you fail to acknowledge that managed sport hunting has never done so. In fact, sportsmen are the biggest benefactors of wildlife.
Unlike you, I have killed wolves, both hunting and trapping, and will continue to do so, not because they kill to survive but because they kill in excess. Every wolf study ever done has confirmed that wolves like to kill just for the bloodlust thrill of it. Science refers to this as "sport killing." I've witnessed too much of this and it is disgusting.
I contribute to wildlife and have as much right to hunt elk as do wolves, and I'm not willing to forfeit that right. I want my heirs to be able to go to our cabin on "the joe" and continue that tradition for many years.
Wildlife managers must have some implement for controlling wolf populations, and as stated by one F&G biologist while checking on a wolf, "We're depending on guys like you to keep these things in check."
Hundreds of wolves are taken in Idaho annually, yet numbers haven't kept pace with reproductive rates. Their populations continue to increase, resulting in F&G increasing bag limits to 15 per hunter and trapper annually.
The economic benefits of elk over wolves — staggering.
Dwight Clift
Pinehurst, Idaho
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.