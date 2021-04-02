Bryan Wolfe has his priorities straight when it comes to Umatilla Electric’s role in our community. He also has the long-term vision and track record of strong leadership to earn re-election to the UEC Board of Directors.
In Bryan’s eight terms on the board he has championed local development and local members. He has played an integral role in maintaining low rates to create a business-friendly environment, leading to billions of dollars in economic development. He has also ensured members receive the maximum returns in annual checks through wise financial investments.
Umatilla Electric is truly a member-owned cooperative, and Bryan puts those members first. As our region continues to grow, these investments will ensure we’re all seeing the benefits of new development.
Bryan Wolfe has earned another term on the UEC Board of Directors. Please join me in voting for him.
Bill Kik
Hermiston
