Umatilla Electric members have the opportunity to vote for a true leader and champion for local development in Bryan Wolfe.
All members who have received a ballot have until April 10 to return it in order to make their voice heard in the upcoming election. Bryan has more than earned my support for another term on the board.
First, he has helped fulfill the mission of a cooperative — putting members first through fiscally responsible budget decisions that have resulted in larger annual membership checks. Bryan and the board have also ensured members have access to utilities and financial assistance through the difficult times of 2020.
Second, he has created a business-friendly environment by maintaining low electric rates, which allows both large- and small-scale developments to do business here. This investment will pay dividends well into the future.
And third, he has helped create a strong support system for the employees and lineworkers who serve our members.
The combination of these three priorities have made Umatilla Electric a stronger organization, and Wolfe has my vote to keep up the good work.
Brian Medelez
Hermiston
