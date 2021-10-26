Bill Aney's recent column about elk on private property caught my interest. The author seemed to object to property owners charging to hunt elk on private land, even though this is done in every state with big game. The author also noted that projects completed locally have provided the means to keep elk on public land. Why hasn't this been done? The author stated that motorized vehicles were the main reason why elk left public land. Somehow he forgot to mention wolves.
Studies conducted by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department showed a very high correlation between wolf population and elk displacement from winter range and feed-grounds. In a summary of their data from 1995 to 2017, the populations of elk went from a high in 1995 of 51,187, deer population of 62,501, and moose population of 10,000 to populations of 36,839 for elk, 38,088 for deer, and 1,390 for moose. During that time there were no wolves until 1996 and 210 in 2017.
The wolves in Eastern Oregon might well play a huge role in changing elk location. In the same edition of the East Oregonian, two different wolf kills of livestock were reported, one attack near Elgin and the other near Ukiah. Maybe the wolves have learned to drive motorized vehicles.
Mike Mehren
Hermiston
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.