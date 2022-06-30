The overturning of Roe v. Wade is more than its parts. It is not simply a reversal of 50 years of precedent on reproductive rights for women. It is a repudiation of female equality in universum. It is a reclamation of male dominance over more than half of our population.
The right to oppose abortion has never been the issue. Opposing abortion is a reasonable position, and no one should ever feel obligated to terminate a pregnancy. But, abolishing the legal right to do so relegates all women to second class citizenship.
It is a platitude that if men endured pregnancy there would be no debate. Abortion would be the norm. Simply put, no man could have equal opportunity if some were required by law to undergo nine months of physical upheaval while others were not.
Women cannot be equal to men without the legal right to abortion.
Moral and religious objection should be heard and respected. Personal opposition to abortion is reasonable and proper, but one cannot support laws controlling reproductive rights for women unless he or she is also willing to confess a belief that women are inherently inferior to men.
Women must have complete control of their own bodies to have equality in our culture. It is reasonable to believe that this is guaranteed by the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. I believe the debate should not be about abortion, but whether as a society we recognize equality between the sexes.
Joseph Brusberg
Hermiston
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.