Several states are passing legislation to tightly control women’s reproductive health and choices. Our own legislature has periodic rumblings along these lines.
How arrogant.
It is absurd that white male politicians try to control and legislate women’s reproductive health, contraception, and family planning. Women face numerous and complex individual situations every day. They should be able to manage their own bodies with the advice of those they respect. They should be able to do so without Big Brother looking over their shoulders.
No one has ever gotten pregnant without the participation of a man; therefore, men should share in the responsibilities. If these efforts to curtail a woman’s choice continue, we should demand legislation putting sideboards on men’s reproductive health and activities. It would only be fair.
Jeff Blackwood
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.