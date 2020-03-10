The column “Oregon should adopt a universal basic income," written by Kevin Frazier, incorporates some great points, but lacks the proper details and limitations to make a proposal like this realistic in any way. It is believed by many that minimum wage workers are greatly underpaid, and this is true in some situations. However, think to yourself — is it morally or economically just to pay a fast-food worker the same wages as someone who has furthered their education in college or trade school to hold a professional title, like a nurse or teacher?
I do believe that a universal basic income would be beneficial for jobs that typically pay minimum wage, but in doing this you would also have to raise the salaries of those in more professional positions in order to keep up with the economic inflation that would occur. Changing our state for the better is in everyone’s best interest, but is this the right way to do it?
Jazlynne M. Whitehorn
Adams
