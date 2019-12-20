Mr. Park, a "kick in the pants" to you.
The wreath ceremony is important and we had two people who volunteered to do the honor guard. Unfortunately one became ill and a replacement was not available. It is not necessary to have four people do an honor guard.
Like so many, it is easier to criticize than help. VFW Post 922 was very busy that weekend. Saturday we helped with "Breakfast with Santa." We made and donated the batter, cooked the pancakes, and served. We also assisted at the National Guard Christmas party.
Throughout the year, VFW Post 922 members volunteer for many things that seem to escape mention. We helped put up the city Christmas decorations; many hours and dollars have been spent creating the new (unnamed) military recognition park; we help with the river park cleanup and Cabbage Hill view point. We spend hours putting up and taking down flags on Main Street and at Olney Cemetery. We organize and run the Fourth of July parade and Veterans and Memorial Day ceremonies. We financed and built the picnic shelter at Stillman Park. The Post donates money to many community organizations such as Altrusa, Boy Scouts, FFA, D.A.R.E., and youth sports (not just Pendleton). We provide scholarships, have given money for graduation parties (also not just Pendleton), and support the college veterans program. Post 922 also sponsors the police and firefighters awards ceremonies and the Teacher of the Year recognition. When there is a fire, our members provide relief such as snacks, water and coffee to the firefighters. This is only a partial list of all we do.
I encourage you, or anyone that is a war veteran, to join VFW or our auxiliary. Then you could help instead of criticizing. We have already served our country and now serve our community. We do the best we can with the limited number of members that are physically able to help.
Gary Ward, commander
VFW Post 922
Pendleton
