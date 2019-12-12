On Sunday, Dec. 8, I attended the Wreath Laying at Olney Cemetery in honor of deceased veterans buried there. This was sponsored by the Helix High School Euro Club. This was their 10th year in performing this service of remembrance for veterans and is part of the national Wreaths Across America event that occurs on Dec. 14.
The ceremony was brief, but moving, and was followed by the actual placing of the wreaths. It was nice to see that the East Oregonian again had a representative there to take pictures and write a story about it.
The greatest disappointment for me was the absence of Pendleton's VFW Post 922, which normally presents the colors and provides support. There was only one member that showed up (Clifford Smith). He had to do all the setup by himself, and had to improvise the colors presentation (normally done by at least two members and properly done by four members). One representative of the women's auxiliary was also there to lay an honorary wreath.
I realize the local VFW post does contribute financial support to this program, and some of their individual members are also individual donors, but it really would have been nice to see at least three or four members there to properly do the color presentation.
I offer a big thank you to all the individuals and businesses that did donate to this cause, but a "Kick in the Pants" to the local VFW. Actions speak louder than pocketbooks.
Robert Park
Helix
