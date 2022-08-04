Community Counseling Solutions director and Umatilla County commissioners didn’t get the memo. In February 2022, out of 36 Oregon counties, Eastern Oregon has the five top overdose counties: Umatilla, Gilliam, Union, Wallowa and Malheur.

Under current commissioners' leadership, our county has grown in drug deaths and incarceration as our county commissioners enjoy more salary individually than several governors. Having newly remodeled buildings and pretty signs at CCS's many locations demonstrates the commissioners are motivated to look good, but the drug death count is the truth teller.

