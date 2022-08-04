Community Counseling Solutions director and Umatilla County commissioners didn’t get the memo. In February 2022, out of 36 Oregon counties, Eastern Oregon has the five top overdose counties: Umatilla, Gilliam, Union, Wallowa and Malheur.
Under current commissioners' leadership, our county has grown in drug deaths and incarceration as our county commissioners enjoy more salary individually than several governors. Having newly remodeled buildings and pretty signs at CCS's many locations demonstrates the commissioners are motivated to look good, but the drug death count is the truth teller.
Community Counseling Solutions has been transitioning since January 2017 from Lifeways. The wait time is now five months for an assessment. Commissioner John Shafer defended this failure for addressing the current drug issues in our county by stating the situation is nothing new and the demand has risen for mental health services. Of course, demand is up when none of the programs are successful. He added the problem is not unique to CCS. Citizens were sold the idea CCS would be great communicators and effective. After four years of transitioning, families are asked to understand as their loved ones die.
Commissioners have shot down any Blue Mountain Community College drug counseling program ideas since 2015 yet Shafer complained of staff shortages.
Struggling families could start a write-in campaign for Rick Pullen for Umatilla County commissioner. He will honestly address the drug crisis without shying away. Rumors and mistruths were spread that he was not eligible. Rick Pullen is a worker with follow through. He cares more.
Sally Sundin
Pendleton
