Hermiston has the opportunity in November to yet again invest in its young people and its future.
The Hermiston School District is asking voters to approve a bond that will fund adequate classroom space for its students. It’s a package that takes into consideration the growing student enrollment and the priorities of residents polled in the past year.
Support for a school bond such as this is truly an investment, and we see the returns every day. Graduates of the Hermiston school system are a huge part of our community. We’re lucky to live in a place that adds jobs and housing at a pace that enables alumni to return and give back to the community they grew up in.
It’s incredible to look around at the number of businesses started or managed by Hermiston graduates. Alumni are stepping up into service clubs, nonprofit boards and volunteer positions. At Hermiston High School, more than a quarter of the teachers were once Bulldogs themselves.
I have always been appreciative of the education all my kids received from the Hermiston School District. My son teaches at Armand Larvie Middle School, while my daughter is a member of the Rotarians.
My kids and so many others were students who came up through a district supported by the community. They attended first-rate schools with outstanding teachers and staff. Residents made this possible by supporting school bonds.
Please join me in voting Yes for Hermiston Schools.
Phil Hamm
Hermiston
