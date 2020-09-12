On Nov. 3, we will have what I believe to be the most important election in the history of the United States. We will be given the choice between the free enterprise system and socialism.
Free enterprise will give us the choice to achieve the lifestyle we want if we are willing to do what is required to get it. It is up to you, not the government or someone else. You will get to keep what you earn for your work.
Socialism will be the government running your life and deciding what you need to live. It won't be your choice. Everywhere it has been tried, it has failed and usually ends up a totalitarian dictatorship.
It is up to you to decide what you want; if you don't vote, you can't complain. Pay close attention to what the candidates say: Is it the same to all groups or do they change to fit the group they are talking to? Listen to the words they use closely so you can really understand what they really mean. In the case of incumbents, have they voted like you think they should? If not, you may want to vote for someone else.
Be an informed voter and cast an informed vote.
Phillip Jarner
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.