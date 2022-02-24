If the city management of Pendleton had a T-shirt, it would say, "We didn't actually overspend our budget, the allocations simply fell short of our expenditures."
Confident frugal leadership is the result of remembering you are already equipped with everything you need to get the job done. Leadership is all about people. It is not about organizations. It is not about strategies . It is about people motivating people to get the job done. You get the job done or you don’t. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. Remembering the goal is to do the right thing and get the job completed.
It is not the city management of Pendleton who pays the wages. The city of Pendleton management only handles the tax money. It is the tax paying adults in this community who pay the city employee wages. Hiring a new staff member to do one of the eight essential functions and major responsibilities of the Pendleton city manager is like brushing your teeth while eating Oreos. Where is this money coming from? Is the city manager now a ⅞ position with a deducted salary? Restructuring will require difficult conversations about how the city of Pendleton is managed and how individuals are paid.
Sally Sundin
Walla Walla
