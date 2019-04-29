As a community member, parent and employee of Stanfield School District, I urge Stanfield residents to vote yes for the school bond in the May election. It is a win for our community, our students and our school district.
To community members, your "yes" vote matters: In a small community like ours, the school is often the heartbeat of the community. We host sporting events throughout the school year for grades 6-12. These events allow our students to shine and display their talents and brings in revenue to our community. Many who attend buy snacks, food, and gas at our local Stanfield businesses. The bond will improve our facilities that will allow us to host more sporting events. Your "yes" vote matters.
As a parent, your "yes" vote matters: Are you tired of your child having to practice late at night? We have three different schools and two gyms to accommodate all practice times. Your "yes" vote matters.
Middle school parents: Your students need a permanent, secure learning environment. The current MS buildings were supposed to be temporary buildings. If this bond passes, a new middle school will be added to the existing high school structure allowing all of our students to stay inside during passing times. Your "yes" vote matters.
Elementary parents: The parking lot at the elementary school is small and unsafe at pick up/drop off times. If this bond passes, parking will be reconfigured with additional spaces and safe walking areas. Your "yes" vote matters.
As an employee, my "yes" vote matters: This bond will update our facilities. Our current high school building is almost 40 years old and in dire need of energy efficiency and safety upgrades. If this bond passes, lead piping and asbestos would be removed, new secure entries will be added at the secondary and elementary school, additional classrooms added to the high school to allow for more classes and increased welding and shop (CTE) classrooms size. My "yes" vote matters.
In addition to all of the positive impacts of the bond, our school district was awarded a matching grant of $4 million if this bond passes. If this bond does not pass, the matching grant will go to another school district in Oregon. This is a great opportunity to bring tax dollars back to our community. Please vote "yes" on Ballot #30-129.
Wendy Griffin
Stanfield
