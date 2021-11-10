Barbara Louise Traner, 89, went home to be with the Lord Oct. 6, 2021. Barbara was born in Spirit Lake, Idaho, to Jake and Lucille Peterson. Throughout her childhood her family moved to various places ending up in Lincoln, Washington, where Barbara attended Creston High School. It was there that she met and married her husband, Donald Traner. They were married 59 years and blessed with three daughters, Jaqueline, Cheryl and Shelley.
In 1967, Don and Barbara moved to Umatilla, Oregon, where Barbara remained until 2010. During her time in Umatilla, Barbara worked at a local drug store part time but devoted most of her time to being a homemaker. Barbara was a very sweet spirited person who was loved deeply by her family and close friends. Her Christian faith has always been important and had a lasting impact on her family.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Don. After his passing she moved to Mesa, Arizona, to be closer to their daughters, Cheryl and Shelley. Their eldest daughter, Jaqueline, lived in California at that time and preceded Barbara in death in 2013.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Armstrong and partner, Jo MacLean; daughter, Shelley Cenci and husband, Tony Cenci, all of Mesa Arizona; her granddaughter, Kimberley McNair-Scott and family of Portland, Oregon; grandson, Matthew Cenci and family of Mesa, Arizona; and grandson, TJ Cenci and family of Maumee, Ohio. Other survivors include eight great-grandchildren; three brothers, Melvin, David and Jimmy Peterson; sister, Maxine Emerson; sister-in-law, Norma Marcum; and various nieces and nephews.
A memorial for Barbara is planned to be held at a later date.
