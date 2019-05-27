On Memorial Day, we remember the men and women who died in military service to our country. Their ultimate sacrifice enabled the United States to become the greatest nation known to mankind.
So it is appropriate that we also recognize the invaluable resources for veterans which exist here in Walla Walla — the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, the Veterans Center (located at 1104 W. Poplar), and the Walla Walla Veterans Home. All three provide the highest quality of service to the men and women who have served our country in our armed forces — the Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.
The VAMC has long served veterans and continues its important tradition of medical and mental health treatments. In addition to its physicians and nurse practitioners, specialty clinics are available for wound care, eye, dental, prosthesis and other important areas.
The Vets Center provides excellent individual and group counseling and serves as a knowledgeable resource for VA benefits. It is home for DAV service officer Cathe Kujawski, a skilled veterans advocate.
The Washington State Veterans Home is located on the campus of the VAMC and is unparalleled in its care of men and women in eight highly functional, individual homes.
I have been served by all three of these resources and I could not have asked for better care. Please join me in recognizing and praising the men and women who make these facilities invaluable to the veterans of southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon.
Skip Nichols
Walla Walla
