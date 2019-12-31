20/20 vision is just one physical asset that I miss from the days of my youth. I’ve been wearing reading glasses for more than a decade now and I find myself buying progressively stronger lenses every few years. I blame it on reading virtually all day long, both the printed page and online — and not just our own newspapers, but also those from around the state and region as well as a steady diet of national and international news from various media providers.
I’m a reader. And if you’re reading this column, I can safely assume you are too. Thank you!
Then there’s 2020 — one of those ominous sounding years (remember 2000 and Y2K?) in which we anticipated that we would all be flying around in Jetsons-style cars by now and technology would rule almost every facet of our lives. Well, the flying cars will have to wait a bit more, but technology is indeed transforming our every-day lives. But maybe in more subtle and gradual ways than we expected.
One example is the evolution of mass media and readership audiences from printed materials to web-based publishing. Various media “experts” have been predicting the eventual demise of the printed word for at least two decades. And while hundreds of newspapers and printed publications across the country have ceased operations during that time, others have continued to survive and a select few even thrive in this new environment.
The key, you see, is not so much the medium we use to convey the information, but rather the quality, accuracy and reliability of that information. That’s where your local newspaper still plays a vital role. I suspect we will continue to refer to ourselves as a news-“paper” for some time to come. But in reality, most newspapers, including the East Oregonian and Hermiston Herald, have a large and growing digital audience.
Ironically, even as some lament the decline of print media, the reality is that many of the titles you may be familiar with may actually have the largest total reading audiences in their history. Although print subscriptions to newspapers have declined precipitously over the past few decades, online readership has exploded at the same time. That is certainly true for the East Oregonian.
Did you know, for example, that the EO’s website, www.eastoregonian.com, reaches on average well in excess of a 100,000 unique online users every month? That translates into more than half a million page views every month, making it one of the most widely consulted websites in all of eastern Oregon. Most startling of all, more than 60% of the EO’s web traffic is now coming from mobile devices. In the very near future, the desktop computer may become every bit the dinosaur that print is currently perceived. There will indeed be a time when print ceases, most likely with the end of the Baby Boomer generation. But reading and the thirst for truthful information will continue.
Our challenge in the newspaper industry is growing our online business model in such a way that it can fully support quality local journalism. Professional training, researching, editing, publishing and disseminating top-notch local news, sports and information is not an inexpensive proposition. It is certainly not free as some erroneously believe.
Any of us can post something to our social media accounts and call it news. But as we have seen, much of what is transmitted via social media platforms is often politically motivated, ill-informed, or outright fabrications intended to deceive and manipulate.
Here at your local newspaper, we hold ourselves accountable for accuracy and integrity. And we expect our readers to hold us accountable as well. Believe me, you do! We would not have it any other way. We live here, work here, raise our families here, pay taxes here and support local causes right alongside you. In the EO’s case, we’ve been an integral part of the community fabric for 140 years.
If you are currently a subscriber, we truly thank you for supporting robust local journalism. If you are not already, we sincerely hope that you will strongly consider paying for an annual subscription, either in print or online — https://www.eastoregonian.com/subscribe-now/ — to your local newspaper. It’s about the price of two or three specialty coffee drinks from Starbuck’s each month. But it’s guaranteed to not add any pounds and you’ll be a well-informed citizen with 24/7 access to vital local information. You’ll also be helping to insure that the EO, in whatever form it takes in the future, will continue to serve the readers of Eastern Oregon for the next 140 years.
My crystal ball may not be any less foggy than yours, but I see the value of accurate and trusted local news and information remaining an important component of our democratic experiment in 2020 and for many years to come. I hope you do as well.
Thanks for reading and we wish you a safe and happy New Year!
