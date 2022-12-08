PENDLETON — Umatilla County commissioners are slated to discuss national opioid settlement payments on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Nationwide settlements have been reached to resolve all Opioids litigation brought by states and local political subdivisions against the three largest pharmaceutical distributors: McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its parent company Johnson & Johnson. These proposed settlements, attached as Distributor Settlement Agreement and Janssen Settlement Agreement, will provide substantial funds to states and subdivisions for abatement of the Opioids epidemic across the country and will impose transformative changes in the way the settling defendants conduct their business.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.