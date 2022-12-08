PENDLETON — Umatilla County commissioners are slated to discuss national opioid settlement payments on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Nationwide settlements have been reached to resolve all Opioids litigation brought by states and local political subdivisions against the three largest pharmaceutical distributors: McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its parent company Johnson & Johnson. These proposed settlements, attached as Distributor Settlement Agreement and Janssen Settlement Agreement, will provide substantial funds to states and subdivisions for abatement of the Opioids epidemic across the country and will impose transformative changes in the way the settling defendants conduct their business.
Settlement funds will be directed to individual states, with each state creating intrastate allocation agreements with local governments for the distribution of the funds. Umatilla and Morrow counties and the cities of Hermiston and Pendleton had the opportunity to participate in the settlement.
The State of Oregon is to receive 55% of settlement funds and its participating subdivision are to share 45%.
Non-litigating Oregon towns, cities and counties with a population less than 10,000 are not eligible to receive an allocation of OR Subdivision Funds.
Albany City 1.1574421234% Ashland City 0.5725593238% Astoria City 0.1859283065% Baker County 0.4771636205% Beaverton City 0.9709676029% Bend City 0.9443519043% Benton County 1.0219885306% Canby City 0.1716812437% Central Point City 0.1718730043% Clackamas County 7.7713142577% Clatsop County 1.1423692099% Columbia County 1.0096699413% Coos Bay City 0.2538945929% Coos County 1.5633002470% Cornelius City 0.0949750265% Corvallis City 0.6633711425% Cottage Grove City 0.0910229575% Crook County 0.3513229911% Curry County 0.7612961295% Dallas City 0.1606964683% Deschutes County 2.2569753600% Douglas County 2.5689481047% Eugene City 2.7611039932% Forest Grove City 0.2522169415% Gladstone City 0.1181360032% Grants Pass City 0.8232581895% Gresham City 0.9831942718% Happy Valley City 0.0103506009%
Hermiston City 0.1316304314%
Hillsboro City 1.5083519364% Hood River County 0.3553687498% Independence City 0.0808970601% Jackson County 4.0769510640% Jefferson County 0.3674692915% Josephine County 1.6536523798% OR PARTICIPATING SUBDIVISIONS AND LOCAL ALLOCATIONS DocuSign Envelope ID: ACF78898-CCAF-4974-9599-FEBCE35AD201 Exhibit A 2 Keizer City 0.1916558451% Klamath County 1.2169628601% Klamath Falls City 0.3209275214% La Grande City 0.2715648669% Lake Oswego City 0.6934160342% Lane County 6.3326808234% Lebanon City 0.3269345282% Lincoln County 1.5190343268% Linn County 1.8185376689% Malheur County 0.5014027023% Marion County 4.1636475308% McMinnville City 0.4803592635% Medford City 1.5540758598% Milwaukie City 0.2113647118% Monmouth City 0.0706960930%
Morrow County 0.1351544937%
Multnomah County 13.9643815662% Newberg City 0.4093257361% Newport City 0.1908392623% Ontario City 0.1869780182% Oregon City 0.2765040475%
Pendleton City 0.3521049458%
Polk County 0.7074299681% Portland City 8.2736702858% Prineville City 0.0924861843% Redmond City 0.1550311086% Roseburg City 0.6370799877% Salem City 3.0438221421% Sandy City 0.0775015682% Sherwood City 0.1404204928% Silverton City 0.0775630731% Springfield City 1.1667234659% St. Helens City 0.1964453077% The Dalles City 0.1723418738% Tigard City 0.5049875956% Tillamook County 0.9001228870% Troutdale City 0.0899929610% Tualatin City 0.1551565618%
Umatilla County 0.9738633884%
DocuSign Envelope ID: ACF78898-CCAF-4974-9599-FEBCE35AD201 Exhibit A 3 Union County 0.4153841374% Wasco County 0.4116278731% Washington County 7.2167622210% West Linn City 0.1600504983% Wilsonville City 0.1383351396% Woodburn City 0.2069349266% Yamhill County 1.4120246444%
