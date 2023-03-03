HERMISTON — More than 75 Oregon Army National Guard citizen-soldiers, assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, with maintenance support members from the 145th Brigade Support Battalion, are scheduled to conduct a formal demobilization ceremony at 10 a.m., Sunday, March 5, at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Hwy. 395.

The Oregon Soldiers were combined with two Army National Guard companies from the Montana Army National Guard's 163rd Infantry Regiment, as part of TASK FORCE GRIZ, supporting the United States Central Command. In addition, service members from Idaho, Nevada and Florida made up the total force supporting OPERATION SPARTAN SHIELD, strengthening defense relationships, and building partner nation abilities in the region.

