Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Is Betsy Johnson’s independent candidacy in the governor’s race causing a lot of tension and disruption in the Oregon Republican Party this year?

Of course.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Jim Pasero is a principal at Third Century Solutions, a Lake Oswego-based public affairs company. In 1992, Pasero was director of speech writing for Republican National Committee in that year’s presidential campaign.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.