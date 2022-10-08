Is Betsy Johnson’s independent candidacy in the governor’s race causing a lot of tension and disruption in the Oregon Republican Party this year?
Of course.
For Betsy to win, she has to cause disruption in both parties. Voters will be torn between their brains that tell them Betsy is the stronger leader and more determined problem solver, and their hearts that prompt them toward party loyalty.
At an early debate, Republican Christine Drazan underscored those divisions, ending with a lengthy diatribe against Betsy’s candidacy, calling Johnson, “the most destructive force in Oregon politics.” OK … gulp. But, if that’s true, that’s exactly why voters like her, and why so many Republicans have decided to vote for and fund her campaign.
After 40 years of Democrat rule many voters are concluding that Oregon could use a “destructive force.”
Those who have worked with her know Johnson could be an extraordinary governor, and at a time when the state needs an exceptional leader to turn around decades of downward decline. Johnson’s record is why more than 90% of traditional Republican donors and business leaders are supporting her. Naturally, this sticks in the craw of the Drazan camp.
You can’t blame Republican Party faithfuls for their dismayed over so many business leaders and GOP voters stepping away from the party — even if it’s just for this one single race. Aren’t they going to miss the anticipated Republican red wave if they support Democrat-turned-independent Betsy Johnson? To Republican voters raised on Fox News and CPAC this kind of thinking makes no sense, and they’re resentful of Betsy’s candidacy.
In any other year, or another office, such as U.S. Senate, or Congress, these loyal Republican voters would have a point, and a right to be angry that almost all traditional Republican donors are solidly behind Betsy.
But instead of being so angry, they should be asking themselves … why?
Why are these Oregon leaders and builders, farmers and fishermen, corporate CEOs and small business owners so drawn to the idea of Betsy Johnson as our next governor?
It’s simple. They know her. They know that for the last 20 years Betsy has often worked on their behalf, regardless of party registration. They’ve also witnessed Johnson’s ability to deal strongly and effectively with a corrupt, unaccountable, arrogant, mediocre-at-best state bureaucracy.
They’ve also done the math, and surmised from the registration numbers that Betsy has the only chance of building a big enough coalition to beat Kotek. The numbers just don’t work for Drazan.
This isn’t a rap on Christine Drazan, but Drazan is best suited as a legislator. She shows little or no executive leadership skill. And Drazan’s resume is extremely thin compared to Betsy’s extraordinary business and political career.
Until Christine Drazan became House Minority Leader, the signature moment in her career was being executive director of a nonprofit, government-funded organization, the Oregon Cultural Trust. They’re the people who make your fancy Oregon license plates, overcharge you and then turn around and give the money to progressive nonprofit groups. Of which Oregon has a ton.
Recently, the Oregon Cultural Trust has become entangled in the governor’s race via its funding of a project called Forests Forever. Forests Forever has been running ads this summer bragging about what a great job government has done in managing Oregon’s state and national forests — not-very-veiled support for Tina Kotek and the status quo. Gag me. With smoke.
Then there’s the matter of Drazan’s brief stint in leadership, matched up against Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek. Lacking in strategy and style, Drazan was timid and uninspired. And too prone to let Salem lobbyists do the work for her.
Still, getting grassroots Republicans to vote for a candidate who’s been wearing the wrong jersey for the last 20 years is a difficult proposition.
But the numbers and the facts make these voters uneasy. Many lifelong Republicans have lived their entire lives under Democrat domination, and in recent years have sadly watched as children, colleagues, friends, and neighbors moved to other states for better business and educational opportunities. For many, many of them this election is about the brain, not the heart.
Sure, in their hearts they would love to ride the red wave. But their brains keep telling them that Betsy Johnson has the numbers on her side, and the real-world chops to be a conservative, business-friendly leader.
In this unusual race for Oregon governor, the Republican Party is a house divided between brain and heart.
