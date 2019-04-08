Something is missing from the wage-and-hour, equal pay and other workplace posters that Oregon employers must display: no photo of the person in charge, the Oregon commissioner of Labor and Industries.
That change immediately caught the eye of businesses around the state. Although it might seem small, it illustrates a welcome new era for the Bureau of Labor and Industries, the state agency that oversees employment practices, civil rights, fair housing, apprenticeships and other aspects of Oregon society.
When new Commissioner Val Hoyle took office this year, she ditched the commissioner’s photo, which predecessor Brad Avakian had added to the posters. Hoyle’s focus is serving Oregonians, not promoting her self-image. Like Avakian, Hoyle is a progressive Democrat elected to a nonpartisan job, but her down-to-earth style is a welcome change after Avakian’s lengthy, regrettable tenure.
BOLI’s staff has been shrinking for years even as its responsibilities have grown: enforcing more laws, serving a growing number of businesses and representing a larger state population.
The result is a largely Portland-centric state agency mired in the previous century. To fulfill public records requests, employees in the Civil Rights Division dig through boxes, retrieve the paperwork, make copies and then charge by the pound for providing the records. Similarly, BOLI’s employer handbooks are not online; instead, the agency sells print versions. As for the apprenticeship programs, they are well-regarded but don’t keep up with the changing workforce, particularly in rural Oregon.
Hoyle wants to change all that, including placing a staff person in Eastern Oregon to develop apprenticeships and assist businesses. In visiting our own Senate District 29, represented by Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, she heard over and over that people want a BOLI representative who understands the Eastern Oregon economy.
The agency has strong support in many quarters. At the Legislature’s public hearing last week on the BOLI budget, construction apprentices gave heartwarming accounts of agency employees going out of their way to help obtain the boots and tools needed for their first day on the job.
But people also testified about frustrations created by BOLI’s meager staffing and antiquated technology. Longtime lobbyist and onetime state representative Paul Phillips recalled that the agency had twice as many employees in the early 1980s, when he started working at the Capitol, as it does today. As for the current technology, he said: “The BOLI website as it exists now really sucks. There’s no nice way to say it. It’s terrible.”
Hoyle describes BOLI as the “little agency that could, in that we do a lot with a little. But we’d like to do even more with a little more.” With slightly over 100 employees, BOLI still handles more than 100,000 inquires each year, investigates hundreds of workplace and civil rights complaints, and assists thousands of apprentices.
To enter the 21st century, BOLI needs additional state support. Currently, the agency funds some services by selling those handbooks to employers, which has created a bureaucratic incentive against innovation. A modern, searchable website would serve employers, as well as rank-and-file workers, but would cut the agency’s income.
“If we expect employers to follow the rules, we need to make sure they have access to what the rules are,” Hoyle said. “If you have access to the rules and the training, then you can follow the rules as an employer.”
That means having the information quickly accessible to employers, regardless of whether they are on a tractor or in an office.
Hoyle is asking the Legislature to add several positions, including employees to answer regulatory questions from businesses; respond more efficiently to public records requests; speed up processing of wage complaints; and conduct additional civil rights investigations. And the website that is so ancient that the hosting company will end support as of Dec. 31.
Sen. James Manning Jr., D-Eugene, who co-chairs the budget subcommittee that handles BOLI’s budget, put Hoyle’s financial requests in perspective: “You have really trimmed your budget down to what you actually need. I really do appreciate that.”
Oregon’s legislative leadership was at odds with BOLI under Avakian. By giving Hoyle the requested additional resources, the Legislature will signal it's a new era all around.
These investments will help the economy, businesses and workers.
