The debate about wolves in this state is a testament to failed expectations, culture differences and the inability to find a common ground, and it’s gone on far too long.
Just recently Gov. Kate Brown stepped into what can only be termed as a political and cultural morass when she raised concerns about the new version of the state’s wolf management plan approved last week.
The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission OK’d a revised edition of the wolf management blueprint June 7 and, not surprisingly, it faced criticism from conservation groups. Brown entered the fray and indicated the revised plan did not do enough to guarantee a healthy wolf population.
In short, Brown told the wildlife commissioners they need to come up with a better plan.
Meanwhile, wolf conservationists are particular incensed by a piece of the revised plan that narrowly defines “chronic depredation” in Eastern Oregon. Under the revised plan ranchers could — conceivably — ask that wolves be eliminated after two confirmed kills within nine months.
Conservationist have other issues with the revised plan as well and it doesn’t appear there will be a suitable solution to all parties — conservationists, the governor, state wildlife officials and ranchers — any time soon.
The Oregon Wolf plan is designed to be updated every five years. The last update was in 2010. Then there were 21 wolves in Oregon; now there are more than 130.
Officials began to work on an update last year but that included a mediator and representatives from conservation, ranching and hunting organizations. But talks fell apart when representatives from conservation groups walked away from the negotiation table. Their fear was the plan was predicated on a predetermined outcome.
There fears may be justified, but it is hard to know for sure. The failure of the negotiations, though, sends a message that educated individuals that should be able to find a solution, can’t. It sends the message that this process isn’t really about what is best for the wolves but who gets to win.
Negotiation isn’t based on who gets to win. It is based on debate, vigorous — but respectful — discussion and compromise.
What is really best for the wolves in Oregon? Good question, and a bunch of different groups — and the governor — think they know. Yet they seem collectively unable to find a compromise and move a complicated and contentious issue forward. The various groups at the wolf management table need to come back together and work out a compromise. Not in six months or two years.
Now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.