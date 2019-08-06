HERMISTON — As the parade started rolling through town on Saturday night, the Umatilla County Fair officially got underway.
The event heralded fair week with horses, vintage cars, decorated floats, royalty, regalia and even a real airplane on a flatbed trailer. Candy rained down on the streets as children raced to fetch it. Watermelons, one of the symbols of Hermiston, were handed out to lucky spectators. Grand marshals Dan and Terri Doran led the way.
The fair, which opens Tuesday, will offer 4-H competition, entertainment, carnival rides, rodeo action and a concert each evening.
